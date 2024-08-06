Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 06 Agosto 2024
India: New initiatives to exploit the country's solar potential

05 August 2024_ India is stepping up efforts to tap its vast solar potential, aiming to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets and achieve net-zero...

06 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
05 August 2024_ India is stepping up efforts to tap its vast solar potential, aiming to meet its 2030 renewable energy targets and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070. Recently, the government launched the " Rooftop Solar Scheme”, which aims to provide free electricity to 1 crore households by encouraging the installation of solar panels on rooftops. This initiative also provides significant subsidies to reduce installation costs, with support of up to 40% of expenses. The news is reported by Vartha Bharati. India, with over 300 days of sunshine a year, has a renewable potential of 748 GW from solar alone, making it one of the leading nations in sustainable energy.

