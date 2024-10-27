Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: New measures to combat pollution in Delhi

October 27, 2024_ The Delhi government, led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, has announced the use of drones to monitor pollution hotspots in the...

India: New measures to combat pollution in Delhi
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 27, 2024_ The Delhi government, led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, has announced the use of drones to monitor pollution hotspots in the Indian capital. In a high-level meeting, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed strategies to reduce pollution caused by stubble burning, a significant problem in Punjab and Haryana. Despite a 35% and 21% decrease in stubble burning respectively, residents continue to complain of respiratory problems due to poor air quality. The source of this information is The Asian Age. The Delhi government is working tirelessly to address the pollution crisis, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 237, indicating poor public health conditions.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
monitor pollution hotspots inquinamento pollution pollution crisis
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza