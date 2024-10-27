India: New measures to combat pollution in Delhi

October 27, 2024_ The Delhi government, led by Environment Minister Gopal Rai, has announced the use of drones to monitor pollution hotspots in the Indian capital. In a high-level meeting, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan discussed strategies to reduce pollution caused by stubble burning, a significant problem in Punjab and Haryana. Despite a 35% and 21% decrease in stubble burning respectively, residents continue to complain of respiratory problems due to poor air quality. The source of this information is The Asian Age. The Delhi government is working tirelessly to address the pollution crisis, while the Air Quality Index (AQI) has reached 237, indicating poor public health conditions.