Lunedì 01 Luglio 2024
India: New opening of Trattoria Hugo in Delhi inspired by traditional Italian trattorias

30 June 2024_ Trattoria Hugo has opened its doors in Hauz Khas, Delhi, offering a dining and design experience similar to traditional Italian...

India: New opening of Trattoria Hugo in Delhi inspired by traditional Italian trattorias
01 luglio 2024 | 13.03
30 June 2024_ Trattoria Hugo has opened its doors in Hauz Khas, Delhi, offering a dining and design experience similar to traditional Italian trattorias. Run by cousins Prateek Gupta and Rachit Goil, the trattoria is inspired by the refined dishes discovered during their travels in Italy. The menu includes fresh, high-quality ingredients, with dishes such as Insalata Di Rucola and Primavera Pizza. The decor is retro and artistic, creating a welcoming and nostalgic atmosphere. lifestyleasia.com reports it. Trattoria Hugo adds to Delhi's growing culinary scene, bringing an authentic touch of Italy to the Indian capital.

