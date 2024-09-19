India: New Request to Review Indus Waters Treaty to Pakistan

September 19, 2024_ India has sent a formal notification to Pakistan seeking review and amendment of the Indus Waters Treaty, highlighting fundamental and unforeseen changes in circumstances. The request, filed on August 30, is based on Article XII(3) of the treaty, which allows for amendments through a ratified agreement between the two governments. Concerns raised by India include demographic changes, environmental issues and the impact of cross-border terrorism. The notification was issued amid disputes over the Kishanganga and Ratle hydroelectric projects. The source of this story is The Asian Age. The Treaty, signed in 1960, regulates the use of waters of the Indus River and its tributaries, allocating the western rivers to Pakistan and the eastern ones to India.