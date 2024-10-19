India: New rules to boost domestic IT hardware manufacturing

October 18, 2024_ The Indian government is considering tightening the import clearance system for laptops, PCs and tablets, aiming to restrict imports from January 1, 2025. The move is aimed at promoting local manufacturing and addressing security concerns, especially those related to China. Consultations with the industry are already underway, and a decision is expected by the end of the year. The source of this news is The Hindu Business Line. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeiTY) and the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) are working together to finalize the new rules, which could significantly affect global companies like Apple and Dell operating in India.