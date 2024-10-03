India: New SEBI rules impact option premiums, trading strategies

Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 03 Ottobre 2024
03 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
October 02, 2024_ The recent changes to options trading rules by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) are having a significant impact on options premiums, lot sizes and trading strategies. These new regulations could lead to a shift in trading volumes towards GIFT City, a financial hub located in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, designed to attract foreign investment. Market participants are adapting their strategies in response to these changes, which aim to make the options market more transparent and competitive. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. GIFT City is a special economic area that offers tax and regulatory benefits for companies and investors, helping to position India as a global financial hub.

