India: New Space Surveillance Program Approved to Monitor Pakistan, China

October 12, 2024_ The Indian government has approved a new space surveillance program, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to monitor the activities of Pakistan and China. This project involves the launch of 52 spy satellites over the next five years, all equipped with artificial intelligence. The initiative, which will involve an expenditure of around Rs 27,000 crore, aims to enhance the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Army, Sanmarg reported. The satellites, of which 21 will be built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and 31 by private companies, are a significant step in India's national security strategy.