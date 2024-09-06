Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 06 Settembre 2024
India: New Strategic Alliance with Singapore for Semiconductor Industry

06 September 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a state visit to Singapore, during which the two countries upgraded their relations...

06 settembre 2024 | 12.27
Redazione Adnkronos
06 September 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi concluded a state visit to Singapore, during which the two countries upgraded their relations to a ‘comprehensive strategic partnership’ and signed four memoranda of understanding, including a significant one for cooperation in the semiconductor industry. This initiative aims to reduce India’s dependence on semiconductor imports, which currently account for 80% of the country’s needs, and create jobs in the sector. Singapore, which accounts for about 10% of global semiconductor production, is a key strategic partner for India in this space. This news is reported by indianexpress.com. The agreement could transform India’s technology landscape, contributing to greater self-reliance and innovation in the sector.

