Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 07 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 14:02
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: New tax options for taxpayers after budget 2024

07 August 2024_ The Indian government has introduced an amendment that allows taxpayers to choose between two different tax rates, as announced by...

India: New tax options for taxpayers after budget 2024
07 agosto 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

07 August 2024_ The Indian government has introduced an amendment that allows taxpayers to choose between two different tax rates, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This change will be included in the Finance Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2024. In the 2024 budget, the removal of indexation benefits for the real estate sector and a reduction in long-term capital gains tax from 20% to 12% was announced. 5%. However, experts have criticized this change, arguing that it could significantly increase taxes for many property owners, particularly residential ones. The news is reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra defended the change, saying it was aimed at simplifying the tax system.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as announced saying it was arguing that it tax system
Vedi anche
News to go
Toti, processo immediato al via il 5 novembre
News to go
Guerra in Medio Oriente, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Esodo estivo, bollino nero per il primo weekend di agosto
News to go
Covid Italia, impennata di contagi: in 7 giorni +26%
News to go
Strage di Bologna, 44 anni fa l’attentato. Mattarella: "Ferita insanabile"
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 2 agosto - Video
Parigi 2024, chef Oldani: "Cucinare per gli Azzurri una bella sfida"
News to go
Maxi operazione antimafia a Catania, 13 arresti
Stop al lavoro dalle 12.30 alle 16, chi riguarda e le regioni coinvolte
News to go
Autonomia, raggiunte 500mila firme per referendum
News to go
Toti torna libero, gip Genova revoca domiciliari
News to go
Caldo record e afa in tutta Italia, oggi 12 città da bollino rosso


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza