India: New tax options for taxpayers after budget 2024

07 August 2024_ The Indian government has introduced an amendment that allows taxpayers to choose between two different tax rates, as announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. This change will be included in the Finance Bill tabled in the Lok Sabha on August 6, 2024. In the 2024 budget, the removal of indexation benefits for the real estate sector and a reduction in long-term capital gains tax from 20% to 12% was announced. 5%. However, experts have criticized this change, arguing that it could significantly increase taxes for many property owners, particularly residential ones. The news is reported by the Deccan Chronicle. Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra defended the change, saying it was aimed at simplifying the tax system.