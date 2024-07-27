India: New taxes on rice in bags of 25 kg or more

27 July 2024_ India's GST Council has decided to levy Goods and Services Tax (GST) on rice sold in bags of 25 kg or more, leading to increased costs for large buyers such as hotels and restaurants. This measure aims to ensure tax parity between rice sales in different quantities, avoiding advantages for wholesale buyers over small retailers. The expected GST rate is 5%, the same as that applied for rice sold in smaller quantities, while loose rice will remain tax-free. The decision has been welcomed by small rice traders, but has raised concerns among large buyers over rising procurement costs, as reported by The Hindu Business Line. This initiative is part of a broader tax reform context aimed at improving equity in the rice market in India.