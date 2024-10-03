India: New timetable for Central Railway suburban trains in Mumbai

02 October 2024_ Central Railway has announced a new Main Line suburban timetable, which will come into effect on 5 October 2024. The change is aimed at improving service efficiency by aligning suburban trains with Mail and Express trains. Around 83 suburban trains will have their timetables changed, with new services being introduced and changes to departure and arrival stations. Passengers are advised to consult the new timetable to plan their journeys. The Free Press Journal reported the news. The new timetable will be available on the Central Railway's official website from 4 October 2024.