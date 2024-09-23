India: NHRC steps in after Gadhchiroli and Amravati tragedy

September 22, 2024_ India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation after a couple in Gadhchiroli district, Maharashtra, were forced to walk the bodies of their two children, who died due to lack of health facilities. The parents walked 15 kilometers on muddy paths to reach a health center, only to find that their children were already dead. Another reported case involves a pregnant woman who died after giving birth to a stillborn baby due to unavailability of an ambulance. The NHRC has sought a report from the relevant authorities within four weeks, The Free Press Journal reported. The body has also called for measures to ensure passable roads and adequate ambulance services to prevent similar tragedies in the future.