Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 23 Settembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:42
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: NHRC steps in after Gadhchiroli and Amravati tragedy

September 22, 2024_ India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation after a couple in Gadhchiroli district,...

India: NHRC steps in after Gadhchiroli and Amravati tragedy
23 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 22, 2024_ India’s National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has launched an investigation after a couple in Gadhchiroli district, Maharashtra, were forced to walk the bodies of their two children, who died due to lack of health facilities. The parents walked 15 kilometers on muddy paths to reach a health center, only to find that their children were already dead. Another reported case involves a pregnant woman who died after giving birth to a stillborn baby due to unavailability of an ambulance. The NHRC has sought a report from the relevant authorities within four weeks, The Free Press Journal reported. The body has also called for measures to ensure passable roads and adequate ambulance services to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
after Gadhchiroli after after dark investigation after
Vedi anche
News to go
Referendum su cittadinanza, raccolta firme fino al 30 settembre
News to go
Bonus Befana in anticipo
News to go
Alluvione Emilia-Romagna, oggi allerta arancione
News to go
Ucraina, von der Leyen: "Prestito Ue da 35 miliardi di euro"
News to go
Consumi deboli e Pil fermo in III trimestre, l'allarme di Confcommercio
News to go
Napoli, al via G7 cultura: debutto per il neo ministro Giuli
News to go
Maltempo Emilia-Romagna, piogge torrenziali ed esondazioni: la situazione
News to go
Google, stop da Tribunale Ue a multa da 1,5 miliardi di euro
Antonio Marras omaggia Anna Maria Pierangeli e la Hollywood di James Dean
News to go
Usa, Donald Trump lancia una piattaforma di criptovalute
News to go
Nuova commissione Ue, la squadra di Ursula
News to go
Coldiretti: "Export del cibo cresce del doppio (+15,7%) a luglio"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza