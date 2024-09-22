India: Nicolò Costanzo promotes Made in Italy through international fairs

September 21, 2024_ Nicolò Costanzo, an expert in the trade fair industry, has dedicated his career to promoting Made in Italy, a symbol of quality and creativity in the world. After working as an Export Manager, he founded Italian Fair Service, which supports over 150 Italian companies in the cosmetics sector to participate in international trade fairs, such as Beauty Istanbul. Costanzo recently visited Mumbai, India, to explore opportunities in the rapidly growing trade fair market, highlighting the importance of collaborations between event organizers. The news is reported by exhibitionshowcase.com. India is emerging as a crucial hub for trade fairs, and Costanzo's approach could open new avenues for Made in Italy in the subcontinent.