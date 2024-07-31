Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 31 Luglio 2024
India: Nirmala Sitharaman defends the budget and attacks the opposition

July 30, 2024_ India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched an attack on the opposition, accusing it of misleading the public about...

31 luglio 2024 | 12.34
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

July 30, 2024_ India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has launched an attack on the opposition, accusing it of misleading the public about budget allocations during a Lok Sabha session. The Union Budget for 2024-25 was passed in a voice vote as the Rajya Sabha continued to discuss concerns related to the recent incidents in Kerala and Jharkhand. Sitharaman defended the allocations for agriculture and minorities, responding to opposition criticism of alleged favoritism towards states governed by BJP allies. The discussion was also marked by demands for greater compensation for families affected by landslides in Kerala, as reported by Deccan Chronicle. The day saw heated debate on various issues, including railway safety and infrastructure needs in the country.

