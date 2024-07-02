India: No candidate scores maximum marks in the NEET-UG retest

July 1, 2024_ None of the 813 candidates who repeated the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) on June 23 scored maximum marks, reducing the number of top scorers. Initially, 67 candidates were recognized as best, but this number dropped to 61 after re-examination. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted retest for 1,563 students across seven exam centers in Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Haryana and Meghalaya, who had received grace points due to disruptions in the original exam on May 5. Students who did not participate in the retest will retain their original scores without the added grace points. Hindustan Times reports that candidates can access their updated scorecards on the NTA's official website. This development highlights the competitive and unpredictable nature of standardized tests, impacting the aspirations of many test takers.