Sabato 12 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:52
India: Noel Tata appointed as new chairman of Tata Trusts

October 11, 2024_ Noel Tata has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organization that owns 66% of Tata...

India: Noel Tata appointed as new chairman of Tata Trusts
October 11, 2024_ Noel Tata has been unanimously elected as the chairman of the Tata Trusts, the philanthropic organization that owns 66% of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group. The appointment comes after the death of Ratan Tata, who had not designated a successor before his death. Noel Tata, 67, is the half-brother of Ratan Tata and has a long career within the group, currently holding leadership roles in several companies of the conglomerate, the news was reported by Deccan Chronicle. Tata Trusts is known for its commitment to poverty alleviation, healthcare and education projects, continuing the philanthropic legacy of Ratan Tata.

