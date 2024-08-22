Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 22 Agosto 2024
India: Noida gears up to welcome new Ducati racing circuit

August 21, 2024_ Noida, India is set to become not only an IT hub but also a new international racing circuit thanks to a bid from the famous Italian...

22 agosto 2024 | 12.27
August 21, 2024_ Noida, India is set to become not only an IT hub but also a new international racing circuit thanks to a bid from the famous Italian motorcycle company Ducati. The proposal includes the construction of a racing circuit and a training center, similar to the one already in place for Formula 1. The development will not only increase Noida’s global visibility but will also provide opportunities for young people to learn racing and build a career in motorsports. The news was reported by hindi.news18.com. If Ducati accepts the bid, Noida will have two world-class racing circuits, helping to grow the tourism and entertainment industry in the region.

