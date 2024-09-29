India: Non-basmati rice export ban lifted

September 28, 2024_ The central government of India has announced the removal of the export ban on non-basmati rice, a move taken to address concerns over rice prices and availability in the country. The move, which was initially implemented in July 2023, has been described as a ‘game changer’ for the agriculture sector by Suraj Agarwal, CEO of Rice Villa. The change in regulations will lead to increased revenue for exporters and is expected to improve the economic situation of rice farmers. In addition, the government has reduced the export duty on milled rice from 20% to 10%, a move that has been welcomed by exporters. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati, highlighting the importance of this sector to the Indian economy, especially for smallholder farmers.