Sabato 10 Agosto 2024
India: Odisha launches initiative to raise awareness on climate change

10 agosto 2024 | 12.26
Redazione Adnkronos
August 10, 2024_ In Odisha, the media group 'Sambad' has launched an initiative to unite the people in the fight against climate change. Starting tomorrow, a slogan will be launched to sensitize every household in the state about the importance of environmental protection. In addition, 'Sambad' will publish a dedicated page for 60 days, while 'Kanak News' will broadcast a daily bulletin titled 'Punashcha Prithvi', which will inform about measures and events related to climate change. This news is reported by Pragativadi. This initiative aims to actively involve the community in environmental protection and bring about meaningful social change.

