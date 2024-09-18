India: Odisha on alert for floods in Balasore district

September 17, 2024_ The Odisha government has declared a high flood alert in Balasore district, where waters from the Subarnarekha river have inundated over 250 villages. So far, over 400 people have been evacuated from flood-prone areas in Bhograi, Jaleswar, Basta, Baliapal and Sadar blocks. The floods were triggered by heavy rains in the region over the past four days, with water levels expected to rise further. Local authorities have been instructed to maintain a high alert level and provide cooked food to evacuees, The Free Press Journal reported. Balasore district, located on India’s eastern coast, is traversed by the Subarnarekha, Budhabalang and Jalaka rivers, which have seen significant rise in water levels due to recent rainfall.