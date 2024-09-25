India: Olympic Athletes Share Their Experiences in New Delhi

September 25, 2024_ In New Delhi, Olympic medalists Manu Bhaker and Lovlina Borgohain discussed their sporting journey and life after medals. Bhaker, a double bronze medalist in Paris, spoke about the emotions of expectations and social pressure, while Borgohain shared her experience as the first woman from Assam to compete at the Olympic level. Both athletes highlighted the challenges faced by women in sports and the importance of continuing to fight for recognition and security. This news is reported by Vartha Bharati. The event highlighted the growing support for women athletes in India and the need to improve conditions for women in sports.