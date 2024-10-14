India: Omar Abdullah under pressure to restore Jammu and Kashmir's special status

October 14, 2024_ National Conference leader and Jammu and Kashmir’s new chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah is under intense pressure to pass a resolution demanding the restoration of the state’s special status under Article 370. His supporters say such a resolution, if passed in the first cabinet meeting, could silence his critics. Abdullah recently said that while his party will continue to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370, it is unrealistic to expect it to be restored by those who revoked it. The news was reported by The Asian Age. The political situation is delicate as Jammu and Kashmir has been under President’s rule for seven years and the formation of the new government is eagerly awaited.