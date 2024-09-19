India: 'One Nation, One Election' Project Approved by Central Govt

September 18, 2024_ The Indian government has approved the 'one nation, one election' plan, which envisages simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and state assemblies, as recommended by a committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind. The proposal also includes the creation of an 'Implementation Group' to manage the implementation of the recommendations and the preparation of a common voter register. The committee has recommended 18 constitutional amendments, some of which will require the approval of Parliament. The news was reported by The Hindu Business Line. The plan aims to streamline the electoral process in India, where currently local elections are administered by state election commissions, while the Lok Sabha falls under the jurisdiction of the Election Commission of India.