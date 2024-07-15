India: One of the accused in the murder of BSP leader killed in an encounter with the police

July 14, 2024_ Thiruvengadam, one of the accused in the murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader K Armstrong, was killed in an encounter with police in Chennai. The incident occurred when Thiruvengadam attacked a police officer while he was trying to escape during an operation to recover weapons used in the murder. The encounter occurred in Madhavaram area, and Thiruvengadam was declared dead on arrival at the hospital. Armstrong, a well-known Dalit leader, was murdered on July 5 near his residence in Perambur, Chennai. The Hindu reports that Armstrong was very popular among young people from the Dalit community for his support of their educational and career aspirations. Armstrong served as the head of the BSP's state unit for 17 years.