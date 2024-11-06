India: Ongoing commitment to host 2036 Olympics

05 November 2024_ Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha has confirmed that India is committed to hosting the 2036 Olympics after sending a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This is a significant official step towards realising India's dream of hosting the prestigious sporting event. Usha stressed the importance of regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach and expressed optimism that India will be perceived as a generous host. The city of Ahmedabad is in pole position to host the Games, with an infrastructure development plan already in place. This was reported by Deccan Chronicle. India is competing with countries like Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Qatar to secure the bid to host the Olympics.