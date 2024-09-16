Cerca nel sito
 
India: Opening of the first Armani/Caffe in Mumbai marks the entry of the Italian brand into the Indian market
16 settembre 2024 | 12.24
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

September 15, 2024_ Reliance Brands Limited has opened the first Armani/Caffe in Mumbai, India, bringing Italian elegance to the restaurant industry. The new venue offers a dining experience that reflects the prestige of the Armani brand, combining refined design with fine gastronomy. The opening marks a significant step for the Italian brand as it looks to conquer the ever-expanding Indian market. The news was reported by gnewsnetworks.com. The Armani/Caffe joins a series of initiatives that see Italy as a protagonist in the global food scene, underscoring the growing interest in Italian culture and lifestyle in India.

