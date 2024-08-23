India: Operation against Al Qaeda terrorists leads to arrest of eight suspects

August 22, 2024_ Delhi Police, along with several government agencies and state police forces, conducted a major operation against Al Qaeda terrorists, arresting eight suspects in Jharkhand. This action was taken in response to serious terror plots and the declaration of a caliphate in the country. The operation also involved Jharkhand’s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), highlighting the cooperation among Indian security forces. The arrests are a significant step in the fight against terrorism in India, Sanmarg reported. Authorities continue to monitor the situation to prevent further threats to national security.