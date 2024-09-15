Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 15 Settembre 2024
India: Operation CHAKRA-III dismantles transnational cyber crime network

India: Operation CHAKRA-III dismantles transnational cyber crime network
15 settembre 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
September 15, 2024_ India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), in collaboration with the FBI, has busted a cybercrime network that operated across borders, targeting foreign victims since 2022. In simultaneous operations in Mumbai and Kolkata, key members of the network, including the main accused Vishnu Rathi, were arrested. Investigations revealed that the criminals manipulated US victims into transferring cryptocurrency funds totaling over $450,000. The CBI seized gold, cash and devices used to handle cryptocurrencies. The news was reported by The Sunday Free Press Journal. Operation CHAKRA-III is part of a global initiative to combat technology-enabled financial crimes, with significant results in terms of arrests and asset seizures.

