India: Orange and yellow alert for heavy rains in Kerala

August 18, 2024_ The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts of Kerala, predicting heavy rains and thunderstorms. Orange alert has been declared for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts, while yellow alert has been issued for various districts including Alappuzha and Ernakulam. Residents in the affected areas have been advised to take precautions and prepare to evacuate if necessary. The source of this information is Pragativadi. Local authorities have advised people to avoid night travel to hilly areas and prepare emergency kits to deal with adverse weather conditions.