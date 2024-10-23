Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 23 Ottobre 2024
India: OVS Appoints Sundeep Chugh as New Managing Director for India
23 ottobre 2024 | 12.18
Redazione Adnkronos
October 22, 2024_ Italian apparel brand OVS has appointed Sundeep Chugh, former Chairman of BIBA, as its new Managing Director for its India operations. Chugh, who has extensive experience in the industry, aims to expand OVS into the Indian market by introducing Italian styles that appeal to local consumers. With over 25 years of experience, Chugh has previously held significant roles in companies such as Costa Coffee India and Benetton, bringing valuable skills to the brand. OVS, one of Italy’s leading apparel brands, has over 1,200 stores globally and offers a range of products for men, women and kids. The news was reported by retail.economictimes.indiatimes.com. OVS’s move represents a major opportunity for the brand to establish itself in the dynamic Indian fashion market.

