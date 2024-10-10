India: Panerai Expands Presence with Luxury Boutiques and Italian Cafe

October 09, 2024_ Panerai, the prestigious Italian watch brand, recently expanded its boutique network, opening around 35 new stores, including a large boutique in Mumbai. CEO Jean-Marc Pontroué stressed the importance of offering a unique shopping experience, which includes the Bar Italiano, where one can enjoy the best Italian coffee in the city. The Mumbai boutique, the brand's largest in India, reflects Panerai's design aesthetic and represents a significant step in the growth of the Indian luxury market. The news was reported by gqindia.com. Panerai continues to link its name to Italian heritage, particularly through its association with the Luna Rossa sailing team, a symbol of national pride in Italy.