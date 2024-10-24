India: Paradip Port braces for cyclone DANA with safety measures

October 23, 2024_ The port of Paradip, India, is implementing precautionary measures in preparation for the landfall of Cyclone DANA, which is expected on October 24 and 25, 2024. Port authorities have accelerated cargo loading and transportation operations, while docked vessels have been moved to safe positions to avoid damage. Temporary shelters and emergency supplies have been arranged to ensure the safety of workers and surrounding communities. The situation is being monitored by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, which is coordinating actions with the relevant authorities, as reported by Pragativadi. Paradip is a major seaport located in the state of Odisha, known for its commercial and industrial activities.