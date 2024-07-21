India: Partial collapse of a building in Mumbai due to monsoon rains

20 July 2024_ A residential building in Mumbai partially collapsed in the Grant Road area due to heavy monsoon rains. The accident caused the death of a woman and injured 13 other people. The collapse involved the balconies and slabs of the second and third floors, leaving some sections of the building dangerously suspended. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ambulances, quickly responded to rescue the trapped residents. The Sunday Free Press Journal reports it. Monsoon rains continue to cause significant disruption to public transport and daily life in Mumbai.