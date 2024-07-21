Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 21 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 13:39
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Partial collapse of a building in Mumbai due to monsoon rains

20 July 2024_ A residential building in Mumbai partially collapsed in the Grant Road area due to heavy monsoon rains. The accident caused the death...

India: Partial collapse of a building in Mumbai due to monsoon rains
21 luglio 2024 | 12.37
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

20 July 2024_ A residential building in Mumbai partially collapsed in the Grant Road area due to heavy monsoon rains. The accident caused the death of a woman and injured 13 other people. The collapse involved the balconies and slabs of the second and third floors, leaving some sections of the building dangerously suspended. Emergency services, including the Mumbai Fire Brigade, police and ambulances, quickly responded to rescue the trapped residents. The Sunday Free Press Journal reports it. Monsoon rains continue to cause significant disruption to public transport and daily life in Mumbai.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
reports it The accident caused Mumbai the death
Vedi anche
News to go
Decreto agricoltura, c'è il via libera definitivo dalla Camera: le misure
News to go
Boom del falso Made in Italy, in 2023 sequestrati oltre 7 milioni di prodotti
News to go
Vaccini, Onu: nei bimbi sotto i livelli pre-Covid
News to go
Assicurazioni, Fisac Cgil: utili record a 8 miliardi nel 2023
News to go
Laureati e diplomati, i dati Istat sull'occupazione
News to go
Bonus psicologo, a quanto ammonta il contributo in base all'Isee
News to go
Parigi 2024, Papa: "Pace seriamente minacciata, tregua olimpica durante i Giochi"
News to go
Borsellino, Mattarella: "Ora il testimone è nelle mani di ciascuno di noi"
News to go
Guasto informatico mondiale, cosa succede
News to go
Trump: "Sono sopravvissuto perché avevo Dio dalla mia parte"
News to go
Biden, sondaggio: due terzi democratici vogliono suo ritiro
News to go
Auto, vendite giugno 2024: i dati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza