Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 14 Agosto 2024
Aggiornato: 12:40
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: PFI leader arrested again in Mangalore

August 14, 2024_ Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Gowdru Singha has been remanded in judicial custody for 21 days. This decision was taken...

India: PFI leader arrested again in Mangalore
14 agosto 2024 | 12.36
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 14, 2024_ Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Gowdru Singha has been remanded in judicial custody for 21 days. This decision was taken following legal developments that require further investigation. The PFI is an Indian political and social organization that has attracted controversy for its positions and activities. The news was reported by Vartha Bharati, who is awaiting further details on the situation. The PFI is active in several regions of India and has often faced criticism and investigations from the authorities.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
arrested again been remanded again in Mangalore been
Vedi anche
News to go
Allarme mari e laghi italiani inquinati
News to go
Gap digitale, meno di un italiano su due interagisce con gli enti pubblici via Internet
News to go
Troppo caldo anche sul Monte Bianco, vetta sopra lo zero termico per 33 ore consecutive
News to go
Parigi 2024, 40 medaglie come a Tokyo: ma gli ori sono di più
News to go
Morbillo, oltre 17mila casi in 12 mesi nell'Ue
News to go
Carburanti, dal 2014 sparito 1 distributore su 5
News to go
Ferragosto: aperti musei, parchi archeologici e luoghi della cultura statali
News to go
Onu approva un trattato contro la criminalità informatica
News to go
Siccità, Calabria chiede a governo stato emergenza nazionale
News to go
Consumi, tecnologia e telefonia al top: l'indagine
News to go
Esodo estivo, domani giornata da bollino nero per il traffico
Olimpiadi Parigi 2024, le news di oggi 8 agosto - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza