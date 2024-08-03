India: Piaggio reconsiders its strategy for the scooter market in India

02 August 2024_ Michele Colaninno, CEO of the Piaggio Group, has announced that the Italian company is evaluating the possibility of launching competitive scooters in India to penetrate the commuter market. During a recent conference in Italy, Colaninno stressed that although premium models such as Vespa and Aprilia will continue to be part of the strategy, competition from low-cost vehicles needs to be addressed. The CEO acknowledged that Piaggio had made mistakes in the scooter segment in the past and announced the creation of a new team to address this challenge. The news highlights Piaggio's interest in the growth potential of the Indian market, where demand for scooters continues to grow. The source of this information is auto.economictimes.indiatimes.com. Piaggio, known for its historic Vespa, aims to renew its presence in a market dominated by brands such as Honda and TVS.