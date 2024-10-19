Cerca nel sito
 
India: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. leads the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle market
19 ottobre 2024 | 12.17
Redazione Adnkronos
October 18, 2024_ Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (PVPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Piaggio & C. s.p.a. of Italy, is a leading player in the two-wheeler and commercial vehicle sector in India. The company, known for iconic brands such as Vespa and Aprilia, has revolutionized the three-wheeler segment in the country, setting global standards of service. With a large manufacturing unit in Baramati, Maharashtra, PVPL is committed to providing high-quality vehicles for both the domestic and international markets. This news was reported by indiannewz.wordpress.com. The company continues to inspire millions of people in India, aiming to become a global benchmark in the vehicle industry.

