Giovedì 18 Luglio 2024
Aggiornato: 12:41
India: Piyush Goyal attends G7 trade ministers summit in Italy
18 luglio 2024 | 12.40
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

17 July 2024_ India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal attended the G7 trade ministers' summit in Italy. During the event, Goyal held discussions with his counterparts from the European Union and the United Kingdom on deeper economic relations and foreign trade agreements. He highlighted the importance of strengthening the global supply chain in the critical minerals, semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and green energy sectors. Goyal also met with Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Antonio Tajani, to discuss strategic partnerships. This is reported by bharatiyadigitalnews.in. Goyal's participation in the summit highlights the importance of global economic cooperation for India.

