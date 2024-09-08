Cerca nel sito
 
Domenica 08 Settembre 2024
India: PizzaExpress Brings Italian Flavor to Punjab with New Openings

India: PizzaExpress Brings Italian Flavor to Punjab with New Openings
08 settembre 2024 | 12.28
Redazione Adnkronos
September 07, 2024_ PizzaExpress, the popular pizza brand, has expanded its presence in India with the opening of a new restaurant in Mohali, Punjab. The restaurant offers Italian specialties such as ‘Romana Pizza’ and Calabrese, a rectangular pizza typical of Calabria, enriched with unique flavors. Ramit Bharti Mittal, Chairman, Gourmet Investments, said that the aim is to redefine the dining experience in India by bringing in premium global brands. PizzaExpress’ dedication to the freshness of ingredients, such as the famous Tomato Passata invented by the Greci family in Italy, is at the core of its food proposition. The news was reported by worldnewsnetwork.co.in. PizzaExpress plans to further expand its network in India, targeting 100 restaurants in the country.

