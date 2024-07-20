Cerca nel sito
 
India: PizzaExpress inaugurates the 30th restaurant in Mohali with Italian flavors

20 luglio 2024 | 12.32
Redazione Adnkronos
19 July 2024_ PizzaExpress opened its 30th restaurant in India, located in CP67 Mall in Mohali, Punjab. The restaurant offers authentic Italian dishes such as hand-tossed pizzas, pastas and salads, with a particular focus on Italian flavors. The menu also includes cocktails, mocktails, sangria and a selection of wines, all prepared with high-quality ingredients. The restaurant presents dishes inspired by Italian tradition, such as Romana and Calabrese pizza, which recall the flavors of southern Italy. 121newsonlines.blogspot.com reports it. PizzaExpress, known for its focus on quality and authenticity, continues to expand in India, bringing the Italian dining experience to an ever-wider audience.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
