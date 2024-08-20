India: PM Modi on official visit to Poland, Ukraine

August 19, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will undertake an official visit to Poland on August 21 and 22, marking the first trip by an Indian leader to the country in 45 years. This visit coincides with the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between India and Poland and will include meetings with Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. Later, on August 23, Modi will also visit Ukraine, a historic event as it is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over 30 years. The visits are aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and discussing economic, cultural and cooperation issues in various sectors, as reported by Pragativadi. Modi will also interact with the Indian community in Poland and Polish leaders, highlighting the importance of relations between India and these European countries.