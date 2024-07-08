India: PM Modi on official visit to Russia for annual summit

July 8, 2024_ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Russia for a two-day visit starting today. Modi will participate in the 22nd annual India-Russia summit, at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin. During the visit, bilateral discussions are expected between Modi and Putin on various topics of mutual interest. The visit aims to further strengthen ties between the two countries. The news site सन्मार्ग reports it. Modi's visit to Russia underlines the importance of strategic relations between India and Russia.