India: PMK protests against increase in electricity tariffs

19 July 2024_ The Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) organized a protest rally in Chennai against the hike in electricity tariffs decided by the DMK government. The protest, led by PMK president and Rajya Sabha member Dr. Anbumani Ramadoss, saw the participation of several party leaders. Protesters called for the immediate reversal of the increase, arguing that it hits the poorest and middle classes hard. The rally was held at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore. The Hindu reports that other political forces, including the CPI-M and NTK, have announced further protests against the tariff hike. The tariff hike was decided by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Commission (TNERC) and drew widespread criticism.