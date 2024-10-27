Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Domenica 27 Ottobre 2024
Aggiornato: 13:05
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Politician Satish Sail Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail for Water Theft

October 26, 2024_ Satish Sail, a Congress MP, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a special court for water theft and illegal export in...

India: Politician Satish Sail Sentenced to Seven Years in Jail for Water Theft
27 ottobre 2024 | 12.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 26, 2024_ Satish Sail, a Congress MP, has been sentenced to seven years in prison by a special court for water theft and illegal export in six separate cases. The sentence was passed by Justice Santosh Gajanan Bhatt, who found Sail guilty in all the legal proceedings. The sentence was upheld and also included a fine, underlining the gravity of his actions. This case highlights the challenges of water management in India. The news was reported by Vartha Bharathi. Sail's conviction is an important step in the fight against corruption and misuse of public resources in the country.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
water management water illegal export water Theft
Vedi anche
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite
News to go
Fmi: "Da inflazione a guerre, su prospettive pesa incertezza"
Turetta arriva in aula, sguardo basso al processo per l'omicidio di Giulia Cecchettin - Video
News to go
Nuova enciclica di Papa Francesco
News to go
In Italia i primi virus influenzali
News to go
Sciopero dei medici contro la manovra: la sanità si ferma il 20 novembre
News to go
Patente digitale al via, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Ungheria chiede revoca immunità Salis
News to go
Coldiretti: esportazione agroalimentare +8% nel 2024
News to go
Moldova, passa di margine referendum su adesione all'Ue
News to go
Enti locali e spese per utenze, Assium: + un miliardo in 5 anni


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza