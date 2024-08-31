Cerca nel sito
 
Sabato 31 Agosto 2024
India: Politics and Women's Security at the Center of Tensions in Kolkata and Kerala

August 31, 2024_ Last week saw a massive protest in Kolkata over the case of a doctor who was raped, while in Kerala the Hema Commission report...

India: Politics and Women's Security at the Center of Tensions in Kolkata and Kerala
31 agosto 2024 | 12.29
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 31, 2024_ Last week saw a massive protest in Kolkata over the case of a doctor who was raped, while in Kerala the Hema Commission report emerged, exposing abuses in the film industry. Demonstrations in Kolkata erupted into clashes between citizens and police, with calls for the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. In Kerala, the government has set up a special investigation unit to address allegations of sexual harassment in Malayalam cinema, but politicization of both cases has obscured the real issues, according to deccanherald.com. These events highlight the persistent challenges to women's safety in India and the role of politics in diverting attention from fundamental issues.

