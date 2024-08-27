India: Poll Highlights Modi Govt's Continuity With Warnings

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 27 Agosto 2024
August 26, 2024_ The latest biannual poll revealed a desire for continuity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, albeit with some...

August 26, 2024_ The latest biannual poll revealed a desire for continuity in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, albeit with some reservations, as Rahul Gandhi consolidates his gains. The poll showed that Modi's BJP party fell short of an absolute majority in the Lok Sabha, forcing him to seek alliances to govern. Despite Modi's decline in popularity compared to previous polls, 58.6% of respondents rated his performance as good or outstanding. The source of this information is indiatoday.in. With state elections coming up, Modi's government faces significant challenges, particularly in the economy and unemployment, to maintain voter support.

poll istidina his poll highlights Modi
