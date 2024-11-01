Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Novembre 2024
Aggiornato: 12:17
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

India: Population growth and modernization increase the country's energy dependence

October 31, 2024_ Population growth and modernization are pushing India, the world's fifth-largest economy, beyond its production capacity as its...

India: Population growth and modernization increase the country's energy dependence
01 novembre 2024 | 12.12
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 31, 2024_ Population growth and modernization are pushing India, the world's fifth-largest economy, beyond its production capacity as its energy needs soar. According to the International Energy Agency, India's energy demand is rising rapidly while production remains stagnant, raising concerns about the country's economy and energy security. Dependence on oil imports has reached 88.2 percent, up from 87.6 percent in the same period a year earlier, while dependence on natural gas has risen to 51.5 percent. These statistics highlight India's economic vulnerability as fluctuations in global fossil fuel markets can have severe repercussions. The news is reported by Vartha Bharati. The Indian government is trying to reduce this dependence through policies that incentivize investment in oil and gas exploration and production.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
as capacity as its India pushing India
Vedi anche
News sto go
Lavoro, dati Istat: ultime news
News to go
Halloween, 64% famiglie italiane 'stregate'
News to go
Dossieraggi, Meloni: "Problema non è hackeraggio ma infedeltà funzionari"
News to go
Meteo ponte Ognissanti, che tempo farà
News to go
Ue impone dazi su auto elettriche cinesi
News to go
Migranti, decreto 'Paesi sicuri' alla Corte di Giustizia Ue: quali sono le contestazioni
News to go
Tasso di occupazione, i dati Eurostat
News to go
Israele, Knesset approva disegno di legge che vieta attività Unrwa
News to go
Marco Bucci è il nuovo governatore della Liguria
News to go
Venezia, ticket prorogato al 2025: le novità
News to go
Maltempo, è ancora allerta al Nord: le regioni più colpite


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza