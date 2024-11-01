India: Population growth and modernization increase the country's energy dependence

October 31, 2024_ Population growth and modernization are pushing India, the world's fifth-largest economy, beyond its production capacity as its energy needs soar. According to the International Energy Agency, India's energy demand is rising rapidly while production remains stagnant, raising concerns about the country's economy and energy security. Dependence on oil imports has reached 88.2 percent, up from 87.6 percent in the same period a year earlier, while dependence on natural gas has risen to 51.5 percent. These statistics highlight India's economic vulnerability as fluctuations in global fossil fuel markets can have severe repercussions. The news is reported by Vartha Bharati. The Indian government is trying to reduce this dependence through policies that incentivize investment in oil and gas exploration and production.