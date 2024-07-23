India: Presentation of the first comprehensive budget of the Modi 3.0 government

Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Luglio 2024
23 luglio 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
23 July 2024_ The Narendra Modi-led government today presents its first comprehensive budget since returning to power in May 2024. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will outline the Union Budget 2024, which will set out the economic policies for the next fiscal year. The budget, presented annually to the Lok Sabha, is a crucial document that outlines the government's expected revenue and expenditure. Key topics include Gross Domestic Product (GDP), inflation, fiscal consolidation and fiscal deficit. This was reported by The Hindu Business Line. This budget is particularly significant for the Modi 3.0 government, as it sets the foundation for India's future economic policies.

