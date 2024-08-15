Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 15 Agosto 2024
India: President Murmu stresses importance of social justice and education

August 15, 2024_ Indian President Droupadi Murmu has declared social justice as the government's top priority, urging for increased affirmative...

India: President Murmu stresses importance of social justice and education
15 agosto 2024 | 12.30
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

August 15, 2024_ Indian President Droupadi Murmu has declared social justice as the government's top priority, urging for increased affirmative action. In his address to the nation on the eve of Independence Day, he highlighted the programs introduced for the welfare of the people. Murmu called on citizens to promote harmony and reject trends that breed conflict. He also stressed the importance of education and healthcare for the overall development of the country, which has been on the path of economic progress since 2020. The Hindu reported this news. India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is trying to address social challenges and promote an inclusive future.

