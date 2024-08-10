India: President Murmu visits New Zealand, announces consulate in Auckland

09 August 2024_ Indian President Droupadi Murmu met with the Indian community in Auckland, highlighting the importance of India-New Zealand relations. During the visit, she announced the opening of an Indian consulate in the city, highlighting the contribution of the Indian diaspora to the country's development. Murmu also discussed cultural and security issues with New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and other leaders. The president's visit is significant as it is the second Indian presidential visit to New Zealand in the last eight years, as reported by Pragativadi. Murmu will continue her trip to Timor-Leste, where she will be the first Indian president to visit the Southeast Asian country.