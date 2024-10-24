Cerca nel sito
 
India: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presents her candidacy in Wayanad

October 23, 2024_ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has officially filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The district was...

India: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra presents her candidacy in Wayanad
24 ottobre 2024 | 20.25
Redazione Adnkronos
LETTURA: 1 minuti

October 23, 2024_ Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has officially filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The district was previously represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi, who won twice in the past. Priyanka's candidature is seen as an attempt to strengthen the Congress' presence in the region. Wayanad is a major constituency in Kerala, known for its cultural diversity and political activism. The news was reported by Vartha Bharathi Kannada Daily. The elections are approaching and the competition is expected to be intense, with various parties trying to win the support of the local voters.

in Evidenza